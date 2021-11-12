Doddridge County appoints new magistrate

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County has appointed a new magistrate following the resignation of Mike Headley earlier this month due to a law enforcement investigation.

Judge Timothy L. Sweeney, Judge of the Third Judicial Circuit, announced the appointment of Kathryn Titus for the opening in the office of Doddridge County Magistrate.

“It is always challenging to search for a replacement of an elected official when the resignation happens suddenly,” said Judge Sweeney. “You want to do the right thing and bring in someone to become a part of your judicial team who can perform the duties of the position quickly and efficiently. We have found that in Mrs. Titus with her educational background and her court experience.”

Titus is a graduate of American University in Washington, DC with a degree in business.

While in Washington, she served as the assistant director of media education for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and as the executive manager for the National Association Executives Club.

Titus is a Doddridge County native and a graduate of Doddridge County High School.

She returned to Doddridge County in 1990 as the chief deputy clerk for Dwight Moore, Doddridge County Circuit Clerk.

Titus has also worked as a magistrate assistant in Harrison County and executive director for the Greater Clarksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, where she retired in October 2020.

“With her educational background and work experience,” said Sweeney, “we feel she will be a valuable asset to the magistrate court system and is equipped to hit the ground running.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.