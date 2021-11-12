Morgantown, West Virginia welcomes first medical cannabis dispensary in the state

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The first dispensary to sell medical cannabis in West Virginia opened Friday and it’s right here in north-central West Virginia.

The city of Morgantown welcomed Trulieve, the first medical cannabis treatment center in West Virginia where registered, age-verified patients with a valid medical cannabis card can access the dispensary.

“West Virginia has been waiting a long time for a first dispensary to open,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Trulieve first announced plans to enter West Virginia in February 2021 after securing four dispensary permits from the state’s office of medical cannabis.

Rivers says this opening was a long time coming.

“We’ve had a long line since earlier in the morning and there is still a long long and so I just think it shows that really the people of West Virginia have been waiting for today,”

Earlier this month, the state department of health and human resources’ office of medical cannabis received more than 4,000 patient applications for West Virginia’s medical cannabis program across the state.

Of those, the OMC said 3,206 were granted so far with some still being processed and most asking to their application to be withdrawn.

Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker says this treatment center will boost tourism for the county.

“We’ve had at least 75 patients here. So, we know when we have patients that travel from the southern coalfields, the eastern panhandle, the northern panhandle that they’re spending the night here, so that they can be at this store when it opens,” said Walker.

The first patient served was purple heart veteran U.S. Army Sergeant Ronald Frye.

“I am monumentally honored, not only to be the first patient in West Virginia, but to represent the thousands of veterans in the state in the first step to getting them the medication they so desperately need,” said Frye.

The company plans to open more dispensary storefronts across the in the coming year. The company plans to open its second location in Weston at 137 Staunton Drive on Monday, November 15.

