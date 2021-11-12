Gilmer County returning to postseason for second time in school history

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County has been to the playoffs only one time prior to this year, so making it back is special.

The Titans finished the 2021 season at 6-4 and head coach Thomas Cogar crunched numbers late into the night after their loss to Meadow Bridge last Friday to determine if they’d make it.

They did, and they’re ready to suit up at least one more time this year.

No. 16 Gilmer County will face No. 1 Cameron on the road Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

