I-79 Welcome Center closed for repairs

The Interstate 79 welcome center just south of the Pennsylvania state line is temporarily closed for repairs to the water system.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Interstate 79 welcome center just south of the Pennsylvania state line is temporarily closed for repairs to the water system. 

Water leaks at the center, located on I-79 South, require the local public service district to turn off the water to make repairs.

The welcome center is expected to reopen by Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

