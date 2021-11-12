I-79 Welcome Center closed for repairs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Interstate 79 welcome center just south of the Pennsylvania state line is temporarily closed for repairs to the water system.

Water leaks at the center, located on I-79 South, require the local public service district to turn off the water to make repairs.

The welcome center is expected to reopen by Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

