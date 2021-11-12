Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Jane Lew man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a volunteer firefighter with his truck.

Court documents show John Lorenzo Horner is charged with attacking a firefighter with a deadly weapon.

The alleged assault occurred Thursday night as multiple fire crews were battling a multi-acre blaze on White Ln. on Rt. 19 in Jane Lew.

According to a criminal complaint, Horner tried to come through a road block in his pickup truck and became “confrontational” with a member of the Jackson Mills Fire Department.

When the firefighter went to take a picture of Horner’s truck, Horner reversed and hit him, knocking him to the ground, according to the complaint.

The firefighter then got up and punched Horner in the face, the complaint says.

Horner was taken to jail. The firefighter had not been charged with any crime as of Friday morning.

