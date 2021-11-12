Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was warm, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s across NCWV, well above-average for this time of year, thanks to breezy winds ahead of this morning’s cold front. The front pushed in earlier this morning, bringing at least 0.3 inches of rain to most of NCWV. This afternoon, it will be out of our hair, so skies will clear out, resulting in sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, much cooler than the past few days, and breezy southwest winds will make those temperatures feel cooler. Overall, not a bad day. Tonight, we start out with dry conditions, before a weak front, produced by the back end of today’s system, moves in at 4 AM. It produces light rain showers in the lowlands (<0.2 inches) and snow showers in the mountains(<2″) during the early-morning hours. So if you’re in the mountains, you might want to plan for snow. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect a chilly night, with some frozen precipitation. Tomorrow afternoon, the weak front is gone, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from the west at 10-15 mph. As a result, tomorrow’s highs, which will be in the low-40s, will feel much colder, so grab a heavy coat tomorrow. Overall, expect a chilly, but dry, afternoon. We see a break from any precipitation until Sunday evening, when another low-pressure system pushes into NCWV and brings another cool air mass into the area. This system brings rain showers to the lowlands and rain/snow mix to the mountains, before the precipitation transitions to snow overnight. The snow chances stick around until Monday afternoon, before the system moves east. After that, the first half of next week will be dry and calm, with slightly warmer temperatures. In short, after a nice afternoon, expect a very chilly weekend, with a chance of precipitation.

Today: A few showers in the early-morning, but by the late-morning hours, any leftover rain is gone. By the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies and breezy SW winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, much more seasonable and in-line with mid-November compared to the past few days. In short, expect a cool, calm afternoon. High: 58.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, and winds will be light. A few rain showers push into the lowlands during late-night, around 3 to 4 AM. We could see rain showers in the lowlands and a few snow showers in the mountains, as the system pushes in. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, so a bit cooler than the past few mornings. Low: 36.

Saturday: The weak system continues bringing light rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains up until the mid-morning hours, bringing less than 0.2 inches of rain in the lowlands and about 2 inches of snow in the mountains at the most. By the afternoon, clouds will break up, resulting in partly clear skies. Winds will be breezy, coming from the WSW at 10-20 mph. This means temperatures, which will be in the mid-40s, will feel much cooler. Overall, a chilly afternoon, with precipitation in the morning. High: 43.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, but throughout the morning and early afternoon hours, we stay dry. By the evening, however, we could see rain showers in the lowlands. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-40s, cooler-than-average for this time of year. Overnight, that rain could transition to snow showers. Overall, expect another chilly day, with rain showers in the day and snow showers at night. High: 47.

