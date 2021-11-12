Man arrested on bulk marijuana charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested Thursday after agents of The Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force (GHCDTF) allegedly found a bulk amount of marijuana.

Tirrell Harris, 24, of Clarksburg, was arrested on Thursday after agents of the GHCDTF obtained a search warrant for his house in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Agents say they went into the residence and found a pistol, approximately $6,000, and a bulk amount of marijuana that was packaged in several different gallon-sized bags, consistent with bulk distribution.

The criminal complaint says agents also found several open vacuum sealed bags, typically used in attempt to conceal the odor of marijuana while transporting the drug, smaller bags, and scales used to weigh the drugs for smaller amounts for distribution.

