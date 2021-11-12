Advertisement

Man arrested on bulk marijuana charges

A Harrison County man was arrested Thursday after agents of The Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force allegedly found a bulk amount of marijuana.
An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested Thursday after agents of The Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force (GHCDTF) allegedly found a bulk amount of marijuana.

Tirrell Harris, 24, of Clarksburg, was arrested on Thursday after agents of the GHCDTF obtained a search warrant for his house in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Agents say they went into the residence and found a pistol, approximately $6,000, and a bulk amount of marijuana that was packaged in several different gallon-sized bags, consistent with bulk distribution.

The criminal complaint says agents also found several open vacuum sealed bags, typically used in attempt to conceal the odor of marijuana while transporting the drug, smaller bags, and scales used to weigh the drugs for smaller amounts for distribution.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign
LongHorn Steakhouse supuestamente viene a Odessa
Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Clarksburg
Brush fire spread across 15 to 20 acres in Marion County
UPDATE: 2 buildings damaged as fire burns 20 acres in Marion County
I-79 S crash near mile marker 119
VIDEO: Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed

Latest News

House catches fire in Jane Lew
Jane Lew house fire
Jane Lew house fire
Brush fire spread across 20 acres in Upshur County
Brush fire spread across 20 acres in Upshur County
Trinity Christian School honors veterans with drive-thru celebration
Trinity Christian School honored veterans with drive-thru celebration