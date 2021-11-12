Advertisement

Motorcycle chase leads to Harrison Co. man’s arrest

A motorcycle chase ended with a Harrison County man being arrested on Wednesday.
Shaun Hickman
Shaun Hickman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A motorcycle chase ended with a Harrison County man being arrested on Wednesday.

Shaun Hickman, 37, of Shinnston, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on reckless fleeing charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Hickman allegedly fled from police on a motorcycle for several miles and on foot for a short distance before being caught be officers.

Officers say a traffic stop was attempted on Hickman because of an expired registration on the motorcycle on Route 73.

The criminal complaint says Hickman ignored officers for a short time before speeding up and passing multiple cars in blind turns and no passing zones at a high rate of speed between 70 and 90 mph.

Officers say they followed Hickman onto Route 19 towards Marion County until he turned onto a trail to head towards Enterprise.

Hickman allegedly left the motorcycle and began running on foot when he came up on officers on the other side of the trail near the Enterprise Bridge.

Officers say they were able to catch and arrest him a short time after he began running on foot.

The criminal complaint says Hickman’s license had been suspended for unpaid citations.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign
LongHorn Steakhouse supuestamente viene a Odessa
Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Clarksburg
Brush fire spread across 15 to 20 acres in Marion County
UPDATE: 2 buildings damaged as fire burns 20 acres in Marion County
I-79 S crash near mile marker 119
VIDEO: Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed

Latest News

John Horner
Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
Health care coverage axed for striking WVa hospital workers
Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire
Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire
Brush fire in Nicholas County covered 15 acres
Brush fire in Nicholas County covered 15 acres