Motorcycle chase leads to Harrison Co. man’s arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A motorcycle chase ended with a Harrison County man being arrested on Wednesday.

Shaun Hickman, 37, of Shinnston, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on reckless fleeing charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Hickman allegedly fled from police on a motorcycle for several miles and on foot for a short distance before being caught be officers.

Officers say a traffic stop was attempted on Hickman because of an expired registration on the motorcycle on Route 73.

The criminal complaint says Hickman ignored officers for a short time before speeding up and passing multiple cars in blind turns and no passing zones at a high rate of speed between 70 and 90 mph.

Officers say they followed Hickman onto Route 19 towards Marion County until he turned onto a trail to head towards Enterprise.

Hickman allegedly left the motorcycle and began running on foot when he came up on officers on the other side of the trail near the Enterprise Bridge.

Officers say they were able to catch and arrest him a short time after he began running on foot.

The criminal complaint says Hickman’s license had been suspended for unpaid citations.

