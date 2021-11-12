Advertisement

Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large fire outside Jane Lew.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large fire outside Jane Lew.

The fire started around 6 pm Thursday near White Lane Rd.

It’s unclear how large the fire has gotten, but 5 News reporters on scene could see it from miles away.

No word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

It’s also unclear at this time if any buildings have been impacted.

Stick with 5 News online and on-air for the latest updates on this breaking news story.

