Advertisement

Peoples Bank Players of the Week: University Football

Hawks end with a clean sheet on the regular season
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University football team flew under the radar coming into this year’s season, but it seems nothing has slowed them down.

The Hawks have won every Friday night by at least 21 points and held every opposing offense to under 15 points all but two times.

UHS finished out the regular season 10-0 and enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Class AAA.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homer Howell
Corrections Officer arrested on delivery of contraband into jail
I-79 S crash near mile marker 119
VIDEO: Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed
For years the Mountain Region Drug Task Force has been working to take down drug trafficking...
The Mountain Region Drug Task Force makes 42 arrests in one day
Stephanie Jones
Fairmont woman arrested on child neglect charges
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

North Marion football
North Marion hosting first playoff game in two decades
Grafton football
Bearcats returning to the playoffs for first time in a decade
Doddridge County football
Bulldogs working to live up to expectations in fifth-straight playoff appearance
Josh Edwards
Three Morgantown area athletes ink on National Signing Day