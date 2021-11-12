Polar Bears looking to prove themselves as 16-seed

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This time last year, Fairmont Senior was gearing up for a postseason that would end in a state title.

This year things are different, but one thing remains the same: the drive this team has to get there again.

The Polar Bears have had to overcome COVID issues, injuries and an overall difficult schedule.

No. 16 Fairmont Senior travels to Charleston to battle No. 1 Herbert Hoover Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

