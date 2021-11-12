Trinity Christian School honored veterans with drive-thru celebration
Trinity Christian School in Morgantown had a unique Veteran’s Day celebration this year.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian School in Morgantown made their Veteran’s Day celebration COVID-19 friendly this year.
It was a drive-thru celebration that took place on their school grounds Thursday morning.
It allowed veterans from the community to drive through and receive recognition while being honored by students.
Students also performed patriotic music and presented handmade cards to the veterans.
