WDTV’s top stories of the week

Check out some of our biggest stories of the week!
Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew(Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Watch some of our biggest stories of the week. Check them out below!

Multiple agencies battle large fire outside Jane Lew

Multiple agencies were on the scene of a large fire outside Jane Lew Thursday afternoon.

Click here to read the news article.

Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value

As more data comes out about the COVID-19 booster shots, there is a certain “sticking point” among state health officials.

Click here to read the news article.

Corrections Officer arrested on delivery of contraband into jail

A Randolph County man was arrested Tuesday on delivery of contraband charges into the Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail.

Click here to read the news article.

Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed

An accident on I-79 Southbound left the two right lanes closed on Wednesday.

Click here to read the news article.

Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck

The alleged assault occurred Thursday night as multiple fire crews were battling a multi-acre blaze on White Ln. on Rt. 19 in Jane Lew.

Click here to read the news article.

Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire

“We sleep on the third floor so if this was three or four hours later, who knows what would have happened.”

Click here to read the news article.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force makes 42 arrests in one day

For years the Mountain Region Drug Task Force has been working to take down drug trafficking and violent crime in their area.

Click here to read the news article.

