Advertisement

Arson reported at WVU

West Virginia University Police received a report of arson by the WVU Mountainlair student union on Friday.
Arson reported at WVU
Arson reported at WVU(WVU/Jennifer Shephard)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Police received a report of arson by the WVU Mountainlair student union on Friday.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a small fire late Friday afternoon at the university.

UPD says the damage was minimal, only affecting a bench and some surrounding flooring.

Police are currently searching for suspects. No motive is known at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battle large fire outside Jane Lew
John Horner
Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign
Jane Lew house fire
Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire
Brush fire spread across 15 to 20 acres in Marion County
UPDATE: 2 buildings damaged as fire burns 20 acres in Marion County

Latest News

Doddridge County appoints new magistrate
Doddridge County appoints new magistrate
Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
WDTV’s top stories of the week
Health care coverage axed for striking WVa hospital workers
Health care coverage axed for striking WVa hospital workers
House Call - Just Breathe Pt. 2
House Call - Just Breathe Pt. 2