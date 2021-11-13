Arson reported at WVU
West Virginia University Police received a report of arson by the WVU Mountainlair student union on Friday.
The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a small fire late Friday afternoon at the university.
UPD says the damage was minimal, only affecting a bench and some surrounding flooring.
Police are currently searching for suspects. No motive is known at this time.
