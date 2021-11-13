Debra Ann “Debby” Summers Edwards, 65, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on December 13, 1955, a daughter of the late Jack and Leida Andreson Summers.

Debby was married on April 1, 2001, to her husband, Douglas Edwards, who resides at their home in Mt. Clare.

She is also survived by two stepchildren, Jennifer See of Lumberport and Andrea Agpalo of Clarksburg; and three step grandchildren, Benjamin See, Olivia Renquest, and Sophia Renquest. Debby also leaves behind her sister, Talline McNemar of Morgantown, brother-in-law, Curtis Edwards and his wife Lorie of Clarksburg, nephews and nieces, Jason Hoban, Laura Randolph-Kennedy and husband Shawn, Dr. Christopher Edwards and his wife Dr. Mary Edwards, Caryl Banks, and Nicholas Edwards; step great nieces and nephews, Lance Corporal Dominick Banks (USMC), Elizabeth and Chase Edwards; special brother-in-law, Pat Hoban and his brother Dennis; her special friends Kim and James Hickman and Chris May; and her fur baby her cat, Gibbs.

In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by her step grandson, John Paul See; two nephews and niece, Brian Hoban, Michael and Michelle McNemar.

Debby was a graduate of Bridgeport High School Class of 1974 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene and graduated Cum Laude from WVU School of Dentistry in 1978. She was a member of Clarksburg Moose # 52, Women of the Moose Chapter 409, and the Clarksburg Eagles #2353.

Debby worked at several dentist offices including for Dr. Gregory Moore in Bridgeport, and Drs. Johns and Condi in Buckhannon.

She was fondly referred to as the “tooth fairy”, and Auntie, and Aunt B.B. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

Cards of sympathy may be sent to 1110 East Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

