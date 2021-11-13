Emerging Leaders Scholarship applicants visit Davis & Elkins College

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College held an event for the applicants of their Emerging Leaders Scholarship.

The new scholarship would provide a full ride to a 2022 West Virginia High School graduate.

Students who applied for the scholarship wrote an essay about what they would do to help their home state.

Applicants were invited on campus for a ceremony to learn more about the school and the scholarship.

“It will allow students to focus on their future, to focus on their learning, to focus on their activities and quite frankly to be kids and not worry about the money and the same for their families,” Executive Vice President Rosemary Thomas said.

The scholarship application deadline was on November 15. They planned to announce the winner on December 15.

