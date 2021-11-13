Advertisement

Emerging Leaders Scholarship applicants visit Davis & Elkins College

Scholarship applicants visit Davis & Elkins.
Scholarship applicants visit Davis & Elkins.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College held an event for the applicants of their Emerging Leaders Scholarship.

The new scholarship would provide a full ride to a 2022 West Virginia High School graduate.

Students who applied for the scholarship wrote an essay about what they would do to help their home state.

Applicants were invited on campus for a ceremony to learn more about the school and the scholarship.

“It will allow students to focus on their future, to focus on their learning, to focus on their activities and quite frankly to be kids and not worry about the money and the same for their families,” Executive Vice President Rosemary Thomas said.

The scholarship application deadline was on November 15. They planned to announce the winner on December 15.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battle large fire outside Jane Lew
John Horner
Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck
Jane Lew house fire
Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire
Fire generic
Brush fire spread across 20 acres in Upshur County
Shaun Hickman
Motorcycle chase leads to Harrison Co. man’s arrest

Latest News

Three groups hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Three organizations work together to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Frankfort - Lincoln
Frankfort - Lincoln
Grafton - North Marion
Grafton - North Marion
Scott - RCB
Scott - RCB