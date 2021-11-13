BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gloria Jean (Mealo) Dick, 72, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 08, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Fairmont on October 19, 1949, a daughter of the late Felix and Ammie May (Tucker) Mealo.Gloria was a member of Church of Christ. She loved interior decorating and cooking for her family. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, MiMi and Gram. She was wicked funny and smart. Gloria was a beautiful, classy lady, who was always concerned about others.Gloria is survived by her husband Chris Dick of Fairmont; her sons Roger Crane II and his wife Sherri of Virginia, and Billy Don Crane and his wife Crystal of Catawba; her daughters Lori Potito and her husband Nicholas of Virginia, Diann Crane and her spouse Ashley Jefferson of Fairmont; Johnnie Miller and her husband Charles “Chuck” of Fairmont; her brother Felix James Mealo of Rachel; three sisters Darlena Stansberry of Fairmont, Linda Campbell of Virginia and Debra Tuttle of Rivesville; grandchildren Alexis Ladd, Christopher Crane, Taya Myers, Justin Crane, Jordan Crane, Ameia Crane, Amanda McDorman, Megan Crane, Nova Crane, Johnathan Thomerson, Meila, and Gabriella Miller, great grandchildren Jazzlyn, Aarron, Felix, Solar, Kailyn, Allison, Jaxsyn, Kason, Kambri and Davian; and step children Tyler L. Dick and his wife Tina of Fairmont and Cole Wesley Dick and his wife Amy of Fairmont.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death brothers-in-law Don Stansberry and Harvey Campbell and a sister-in-law Nila Mealo.Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria honor “pick an angel” of the tree at Christmas or “donate a coat” for the local coat drive. In keeping with her wishes, all services were private, and a celebration of her life was held by friends and family. condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

