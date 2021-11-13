John Michael Cerisano, 61, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 17, 1960, in Martins Ferry, OH; the son of the late Russell Cerisano and Madeline Delilah (Helms) Cerisano.

John was a 1978 graduate from East Fairmont High School, and he also attended West Virginia University. He worked for Cerisano Brothers Masonry. John was a member of the local union #15 brick layer in West Virginia. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

John is survived by his fiancée, Karen Cowger of Fairmont; his son, John Russell Cerisano of Fairmont; his stepson, Travis Scott Cowger of Fairmont; his grandchild, Avery Lee Ann Cowger; his brother, Russell D. Cerisano and Eugenia of Fairmont, and Kevin Cerisano and his wife, Jeanette of Trussville, AL; his sister, Victoria Florence Godish and her husband, Joe of Murrells Inlet, SC; his nieces, Gina Dawn Lemon and her husband, Travis of Morgantown, Jo Anna Covington, Jessica McMillan, and Heather Cundiff and her husband, Keith; his nephews, Eric Godish, and Jeremy Godish and wife, Shelly; cousins, Annette Cerisano, Lesia Hall, Joe Cerisano, Melinda Cerisano, Johnnie Cerisano; and his dogs, Boxer and Husky. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nellie and Joseph Cerisano.

In keeping with his wishes, John will be cremated. Family and friends are welcome to call the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Father Joseph Jojan, CST, as presiding.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the Cerisano family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

