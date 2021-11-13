Advertisement

Joshua Micheal Hak

Joshua Micheal Hak
Joshua Micheal Hak(Joshua Micheal Hak)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joshua Micheal Hak, 47, of Fairmont passed away on November 07, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Joshua lived for his son and was totally devoted to him and all the other loved ones in his life. He loved the outdoors hunting and fishing, the mountains, and the beach.

Joshua graduated from St. Mary’s High School and WVU with a degree in electrical engineering. He was currently employed at Mon Power. Joshua is survived by his son, Mason; his longtime companion and fiancé, Debra Rimbeck; his sister, Courtney Colyer; his aunt, Bunny; his nephews, Brett and Jackson Colyer; Debra’s children, Caitlyn and Steven Rimbeck; his aunt and uncle, John and Pat Hak; his cousins, Kristan, Kendra, Jon Hak, and Brad Bowling; and future in-laws Frank and Maria Aliff. He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy, his parents, David, and Judy Hak; his grandparents, John and Elizabeth Hak and Edwin and Marie Tetrick; his uncle, Don Zirkle; Aunt, Barbara Bowling and cousin, Ben Bowling.

Donation may be made to a charity of your choice which supports wildlife, nature, and animals.

Joshua chose cremation as his form of final disposition. A celebration of his life will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Harley Mayfield, officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battle large fire outside Jane Lew
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign
John Horner
Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck
Jane Lew house fire
Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire
Brush fire spread across 15 to 20 acres in Marion County
UPDATE: 2 buildings damaged as fire burns 20 acres in Marion County

Latest News

John Michael Cerisano
John Michael Cerisano
Sylvia Ann Edwards
Sylvia Ann Edwards
Debra Ann “Debby” Summers Edwards
Debra Ann “Debby” Summers Edwards
David Lee Messenger
David Lee Messenger