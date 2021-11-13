Joshua Micheal Hak, 47, of Fairmont passed away on November 07, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Joshua lived for his son and was totally devoted to him and all the other loved ones in his life. He loved the outdoors hunting and fishing, the mountains, and the beach.

Joshua graduated from St. Mary’s High School and WVU with a degree in electrical engineering. He was currently employed at Mon Power. Joshua is survived by his son, Mason; his longtime companion and fiancé, Debra Rimbeck; his sister, Courtney Colyer; his aunt, Bunny; his nephews, Brett and Jackson Colyer; Debra’s children, Caitlyn and Steven Rimbeck; his aunt and uncle, John and Pat Hak; his cousins, Kristan, Kendra, Jon Hak, and Brad Bowling; and future in-laws Frank and Maria Aliff. He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy, his parents, David, and Judy Hak; his grandparents, John and Elizabeth Hak and Edwin and Marie Tetrick; his uncle, Don Zirkle; Aunt, Barbara Bowling and cousin, Ben Bowling.

Donation may be made to a charity of your choice which supports wildlife, nature, and animals.

Joshua chose cremation as his form of final disposition. A celebration of his life will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Harley Mayfield, officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.