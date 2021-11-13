BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Mary Lou Morris Shriver, 82 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 20, 1939 in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Willie Late Lang Morris and Lula Gay Brown Morris. On January 24, 1958 she married SFC Robert E. Shriver who preceded her in death on October 5, 2012. She is survived by two sons; Dr. Donald L. Shriver and his wife Teresa “Terri” of Salem and Reverend Gary L. Shriver and wife Sandra “Sandy” of Bridgeport; four grandchildren Debra M. Shriver, Gary L. Shriver, Jr., Mary Ann Shriver, Matthew D. Shriver; three siblings: Josephine Holbert of Bridgeport, Sue Collins of Florida, and Paul “Pete” Morris of Clarksburg and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was also preceded in death by siblings; John Late Morris, Rachel Shriver, David Lee Morris, Daisy Ewing, Warren “Tom” Morris and Jim Morris Mary Lou was a proud homemaker that enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former member of Farm Women’s Club of Brushy Fork and previously attended Johnson Avenue United Methodist Church. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday from 10:00 AM – noon. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 with Dr. Donald Shriver and Pastor John Freeman presiding. The interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Pruntytown, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Shriver family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

