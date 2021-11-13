Advertisement

Sylvia Ann Edwards
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sylvia Ann Edwards, 72, of Fairmont passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

She was born in Fairmont on February 02, 1949, a daughter of the late Ray and Olive Jane Knicely Hulderman.

She graduated from Monongah High School and Zion Bible College in Rhode Island.

She enjoyed cooking, time with her grandchildren and dinner with family and friends.

She, along with her ex-husband Don, were owners and operators for over 25 years of Fitzwater’s Assisted Living. Sylvia was a people person who always took time for other’s needs, always praying for her friends and family.

She is survived by her loving son Timothy Fitzwater and his wife Heather of Fairmont; two brothers Raymond Junior Hulderman and his wife Lorraine of Swisher Hill and Don Pitman and his wife Joan of Whitehall; two very special grandchildren Sterling Fitzwater of Morgantown and Chandler Fitzwater of Florida; her ex-husband, good friend and caregiver Don Fitzwater of Fairmont; cousins Faith Ann Haught and her husband Chuck, Charlene Collins and her husband Monty and Jo Ann Harris; aunt Christine Sokolosky and special friends Barbara Goodson, Nancy Edwards and Debbie Gombarcik. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Matthew Fitzwater and his wife Andee; a granddaughter Lauren Fitzwater her husband of 25 years Edward Allen Edwards and one brother Thomas Lynn Hulderman.

In keeping with her wishes, Sylvia will be cremated. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic all services will be private.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

