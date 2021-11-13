Three organizations work together to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia and Partnership of African American Churches host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Meadowbrook Mall with members of the minority community in mind.

Darlene Ingram with the PAAC said the non-profit started to help ensure that all West Virginia residents have access to free medical care, specifically those in minority communities.

The PAAC even offered transportation for those in need of getting this care.

“You know, make it available. We’ll take it to them. There is no problem if you can’t get out. We will pick you up,” Ingram said.

Natalie Robinson, Marketing Manager for UniCare, said that those vaccinated at the clinic received a mall gift card and a chance to win an iPad.

