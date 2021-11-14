Advertisement

(16) Gilmer County upsets (1) Cameron

Avery Chapman breaks Titan’s all-time receiving record
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 16 Gilmer County snuck into the playoffs following their final, game of the season.

In only their second ever playoff appearance, the Titans stunned in a 19-14 victory over undefeated Cameron.

Avery Chapman broke the Titans all-time receiving record during the game. With two touchdowns and 125 yards receiving, Chapman broke the previous 2,158 record held by Erik Butler. He currently sits at 2,167 career yards.

Garrett Butler notched the final touchdown of the game for the Titans. They will travel to No. 8 Wheeling Central for the State Quarterfinals.

