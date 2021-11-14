Faith pushes a Jane Lew couple to move forward after their devastating house fire

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The community came together after a Lewis County couple lost their home in a fire on November 11.

Bill and Beth White’s lives took a turn they were not expecting when their house outside of Jane Lew caught on fire.

The couple said they were pushing forward by faith.

“If there was ever a doubt, now I know that we are being watched over. A lot more carefully than I would have thought,” Beth shared.

While the cause was unknown Bill, explained that the fire started in their wood workshop and spread to the house.

Multiple fire departments from North Central West Virginia worked on putting out the fire. Meanwhile, Bill and Beth were already receiving support amidst this tragedy.

“Friends of mine from all over the country called to wish us well. They wanted to see if there was anything we needed. We have everything we need. We have a place to stay, and we have more than we need, but God was with us,” Bill said.

However, he added what they lost in the fire was the least of their worries, as they were just grateful to be okay.

During Jane Lew First United Methodist Church’s weekly Sunday service, Beth thanked her church family and told them that this experience has only strengthened her connection with God.

“Any tears we have shed have been happy tears. They aren’t sad tears. You know we lost a lot, but we gained more in a vision of what we need to have as our priorities,” Beth told the congregation.

The couple was staying in their mobile home and said they did not need anything else at that time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.