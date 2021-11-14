High school football playoff State Quarterfinals lineup
Dates and times to be announced Sunday morning
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Below are the lineups for the West Virginia high school football playoff State Quarterfinals for all remaining NCWV teams.
Class A:
No. 10 James Monroe at No. 2 Doddridge
No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Ritchie Co.
No. 16 Gilmer Co. at No. 8 Wheeling Central
Class AA:
No. 16 Fairmont Senior at No. 8 RCB
No. 14 Bluefield at No. 6 North Marion
Class AAA:
No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Bridgeport
No. 5 Cabell Midland at No. 4 University
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.