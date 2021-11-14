High school football playoff State Quarterfinals lineup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Below are the lineups for the West Virginia high school football playoff State Quarterfinals for all remaining NCWV teams.

Class A:

No. 10 James Monroe at No. 2 Doddridge

No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Ritchie Co.

No. 16 Gilmer Co. at No. 8 Wheeling Central

Class AA:

No. 16 Fairmont Senior at No. 8 RCB

No. 14 Bluefield at No. 6 North Marion

Class AAA:

No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Bridgeport

No. 5 Cabell Midland at No. 4 University

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.