High school football playoff State Quarterfinals lineup

Dates and times to be announced Sunday morning
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Below are the lineups for the West Virginia high school football playoff State Quarterfinals for all remaining NCWV teams.

Class A:

No. 10 James Monroe at No. 2 Doddridge

No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Ritchie Co.

No. 16 Gilmer Co. at No. 8 Wheeling Central

Class AA:

No. 16 Fairmont Senior at No. 8 RCB

No. 14 Bluefield at No. 6 North Marion

Class AAA:

No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Bridgeport

No. 5 Cabell Midland at No. 4 University

