Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 13, 2021

A wintry 48 hours ahead, then a brief warm-up!
NCWV snowfall estimates
NCWV snowfall estimates(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of us caught a glimpse of winter today, with early morning precipitation falling as snow in higher elevations and even briefly in some of the lowlands. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy, and lows will hover around freezing point, dipping into the 20s in the mountains. Sunday will start off cloudy, but by the early afternoon, a cold front will sweep through and bring our next round of wintry precipitation. This precipitation will likely come as rain for the lowlands and as snow for the mountains, but with plenty of cold air aloft, the lowlands could also see some non-accumulating snowflakes as the sun sets. Later in the evening and throughout the night, precipitation will be on and off, but with more consistency in the higher elevations. Monday morning will see some slick roads from this ongoing snow, so be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes if you have to drive. Throughout Monday, the snow will taper off, coming to a full stop by the late afternoon. By the end of the snow showers, accumulations in the mountains will only be about 1-2 inches. During this precipitation event, lowlands will see wind gusts at about 20-25mph, and the mountains will see gusts as high as 35-40mph. These blustery conditions will subside around the same time the precipitation does. Monday night into Tuesday morning will feature partly cloudy skies and low temperatures around freezing, but Tuesday’s highs will reach into the upper 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer, with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Our next cold front will enter NCWV on Thursday, bringing back seasonal temperatures and our next chance of rain.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 32

Tomorrow: A cloudy start, giving way to rain or snow by the afternoon. High: 43

Monday: Snow showers lingering in the higher elevations until afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 57

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battle large fire outside Jane Lew
John Horner
Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck
Jane Lew house fire
Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire
Fire generic
Brush fire spread across 20 acres in Upshur County
Shaun Hickman
Motorcycle chase leads to Harrison Co. man’s arrest

Latest News

Expected highs for today, November 12, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 12, 2021
Expected highs for today, November 11, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 11, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 10, 2021
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Nov 10, 2021