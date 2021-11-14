Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of us caught a glimpse of winter today, with early morning precipitation falling as snow in higher elevations and even briefly in some of the lowlands. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy, and lows will hover around freezing point, dipping into the 20s in the mountains. Sunday will start off cloudy, but by the early afternoon, a cold front will sweep through and bring our next round of wintry precipitation. This precipitation will likely come as rain for the lowlands and as snow for the mountains, but with plenty of cold air aloft, the lowlands could also see some non-accumulating snowflakes as the sun sets. Later in the evening and throughout the night, precipitation will be on and off, but with more consistency in the higher elevations. Monday morning will see some slick roads from this ongoing snow, so be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes if you have to drive. Throughout Monday, the snow will taper off, coming to a full stop by the late afternoon. By the end of the snow showers, accumulations in the mountains will only be about 1-2 inches. During this precipitation event, lowlands will see wind gusts at about 20-25mph, and the mountains will see gusts as high as 35-40mph. These blustery conditions will subside around the same time the precipitation does. Monday night into Tuesday morning will feature partly cloudy skies and low temperatures around freezing, but Tuesday’s highs will reach into the upper 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer, with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Our next cold front will enter NCWV on Thursday, bringing back seasonal temperatures and our next chance of rain.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 32

Tomorrow: A cloudy start, giving way to rain or snow by the afternoon. High: 43

Monday: Snow showers lingering in the higher elevations until afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 57

