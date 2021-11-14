BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Margie Mae Lovett, 92, of Weston, passed from this life on Saturday, November 13, 2021, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew and WV Hospice. Margie also received compassionate care from her in-home caregiver and friend, Christina Strader for the past two years.She was born in Jacksons Mill on July 11, 1929, a daughter of the late Hollie P. and Ethel Douglas Butcher. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by two sisters: Christine E. Hinzman and Vera Lavaughn Wood.In 1948, Margie began the new year by marrying the love of her life and best friend, Robert “Bob” Frederick Lovett. They were married on January 1, 1948, and shared 63 wonderful years together before his passing on July 8, 2011.Forever cherishing their memories of Margie are one daughter, Linda M. Wyatt and husband, Robert, of Akron, OH; four step-grandchildren: Robbie Wyatt, Missy Snyder and husband, Tom, Dan Wyatt and wife, Heather, and Andrew Wyatt; one niece, Kellie Voisine and husband, Dave; two nephews: Tom Hinzman and wife, Diane, and Robert Losh and wife, Sally; five great-nieces: Brandi Gillespie and husband, Corbet, Mallory Battaglia and husband, Allessandro, Kristi Harrison and husband, Patrick, Courtney Mills and husband, Aaron, and Kaitlin Carroll and husband, Ronnie; two great-nephews: Robby Losh and Daniel Losh; and several great-great-nieces and nephews, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.Margie was born and raised in Jackson’s Mill and throughout her 92 years it held a special place in her heart. After her marriage to Bob, they moved to Camden where they owned and operated a general store that doubled as a post office for over 50 years. Margie and Bob were members of Camden United Methodist Church for over 30 years before moving to Weston. Once moved, they became members of Broad Street United Methodist Church where Margie served as altar guild coordinator and taught grade school Sunday School. Margie was also a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Fern Leaf Rebeca Lodge.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr and Pastor Brian Plum officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Margie Mae Lovett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

