Mountaineer legend Sam Huff passes away at 87

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU great Sam Huff passes away Saturday at age 87.

Huff made his mark in Mountaineer history in the early 1950s, he was apart of the 1953 team that ended in the Mountaineers hitting the top 10 for the first time in school history.

The standout linebacker is one of only five WVU football players to have his number retired.

