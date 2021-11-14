No. 10 Trinity ends postseason with a loss to No. 7 James Monroe

LINDSIDE, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian clinched their first ever spot in the playoffs following a 7-2 regular season.

The Warriors faced off against James Monroe in the first round, and though they were unable to get any points on the board, qualifying for the playoffs in only their third season as a program is something to be proud of.

The Mavericks walked away with the final 32-0.

