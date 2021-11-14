No. 16 Fairmont Senior upsets No. 1 Herbert Hoover
Polar Bears prove they thrive under pressure
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EKLVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, but their ability to win when it matters most is phenomenal.
Trialing 14-0, the blue and white scored two unanswered touchdown from Evan Dennison to tie it up 14-14.
A 15-yd touchdown from Kayson Nealy tied it up 21-21
They again tied it up 28-28 with Dom Stingo punching it into the end zone, and a safety from the Polar Bears gave them the victory.
Fairmont Senior will face off again against their rivals No. 8 RCB in the State Quarterfinals, the Polar Bears won the regular season matchup 21-20.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.