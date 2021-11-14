Advertisement

No. 4 Ritchie Co. dominates over No. 13 Clay-Battelle

Rebels with their eye on the prize
By Casey Kay
Nov. 14, 2021
ELLENSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County rebels may be taking it one game at a time, but the idea of getting back to finish last year’s unfinished business is certainly in the back of their minds.

With a dominant 46-14 win over No. 13 Clay-Battelle, the Rebels don’t look like they are stopping anytime soon.

No. 4 Ritchie Co. will host No. 5 Mount View in the State Quarterfinals.

