NWS releases Winter Weather Advisories for parts of NCWV

The advisories span across parts of Randolph, Tucker, and Pocahantas counties.
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The season may still be autumn, but that’s not stopping a low pressure system to our north from bringing hazardous wintry conditions to parts of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service forecasting office in Pittsburgh released a winter weather advisory for eastern Tucker County, and the forecasting office in Charleston released a nearly identical advisory for southeastern Randolph County and northwestern Pocahantas County.

Both alerts are active from 4pm Sunday to 10am Monday.

The advisories warn that falling snow mixed with blustery conditions could cause poor visibility as well as slippery roads.

Wind gusts will be reaching 40-45mph. Eastern Tucker County is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow, while the aforementioned sections of Randolph and Pocahantas Counties are expected to receive 3-5 inches.

Accumulation totals will be highest along the western slopes of the mountains.

With wind chills, tomorrow morning in these counties could feel like temperatures in the single digits.

It is advised to take extra caution while driving during this advisory.

Both forecasting offices ask that you report snow and ice to them via Twitter. Their accounts are @NWSPittsburgh and @NWSCharleston.

Additionally, those in Tucker County can also report snow and ice to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or by calling 412-262-1988.

