Philip Barbour Volleyball brings home Class AA State Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 2 Philip Barbour Colts went to five sets with No. 1 and reigning State Champion Shady Spring to secure the 2021 Class AA Volleyball State Title.

The matchup was identical to last years title game, but this time Philip Barbour came out victorious. The Colts came out strong, winning the first set 25-23.

Shady Spring responded, winning set two 27-25. The Colts grabbed the third 25-21, but it was back to the Tigers for the fourth, 25-19.

Philip Barbour won the fifth and final set 15-13, securing the school’s fifth all-time state volleyball title.

