Randolph County deputy, K-9 injured in crash

BEVERLY W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County deputy and his K-9 were injured after their cruiser was hit by another drive, authorities said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy T.J. Knotts and his K-9, Hacker, were headed to execute a warrant when the crash happened near a convenience store in Beverly.

RCSO says their cruiser, which had its lights and sirens on, was hit by a driver who turned into their path.

Knotts suffered a sprained wrist, and Hacker’s teeth were damaged after he slammed into his steel cage during the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

RCSO says this is the third cruiser they’ve lost to crashes involving other vehicles and deer in the last 30 days.

No deputies have been seriously injured in any of the crashes.

Hacker will be out of commission until he can receive dental work from a veterinarian, the agency said.

