Advertisement

Randolph County deputy, K-9 injured in crash

A Randolph County deputy and his K-9 were injured after their cruiser was hit by another drive,...
A Randolph County deputy and his K-9 were injured after their cruiser was hit by another drive, authorities said.(Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County deputy and his K-9 were injured after their cruiser was hit by another drive, authorities said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy T.J. Knotts and his K-9, Hacker, were headed to execute a warrant when the crash happened near a convenience store in Beverly.

RCSO says their cruiser, which had its lights and sirens on, was hit by a driver who turned into their path.

Knotts suffered a sprained wrist, and Hacker’s teeth were damaged after he slammed into his steel cage during the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

RCSO says this is the third cruiser they’ve lost to crashes involving other vehicles and deer in the last 30 days.

No deputies have been seriously injured in any of the crashes.

Hacker will be out of commission until he can receive dental work from a veterinarian, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Horner
Jane Lew man accused of hitting firefighter with truck
Jane Lew house fire
Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire
Shaun Hickman
Motorcycle chase leads to Harrison Co. man’s arrest
Multiple agencies battling large fire outside Jane Lew
Multiple agencies battle large fire outside Jane Lew
An arrest has been made.
Man arrested on bulk marijuana charges

Latest News

NWS releases Winter Weather Advisories for parts of NCWV
NWS releases Winter Weather Advisories for parts of NCWV
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | November 13, 2021
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | November 13, 2021
Scholarship applicants visit Davis & Elkins.
Emerging Leaders Scholarship applicants visit Davis & Elkins College
Three groups hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Three organizations work together to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic