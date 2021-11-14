BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rebecca “Becky” Sara Allen, 39, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.She was born in Washington, PA, on June 27, 1982, a daughter of David Boyd Allen Jr. and Geovaunya Barbette Taylor Allen Richards.Forever cherishing their memories of Becky are her father, David Allen of Jane Lew; mother, Geovaunya “GiGi” Richards and husband, Roger, of Jane Lew; one daughter, Makenzie Dyer of Copley; three sisters: Rachel Walton and husband, Stacey, of Jane Lew, Julie Johnson of West Milford, and Lori Egner and husband, Jimmy, of Lowellville, OH; one brother, David J. Allen and wife, Stacey, of Bentleyville, PA; nine nieces and nephews: Holly, Hunter, Xavier, Noah, Taylor, Danika, Stephanie, Brittany, and Nathan; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Becky was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Helen Butcher and James Taylor; and paternal grandparents: Patricia Brooks and David Allen Sr.Becky graduated from Lewis County High School. Her spirit was like the wind and she was always the life of the party. Becky was strong-willed but sweet at heart. More than anything in this world, Becky loved her daughter Makenzie and cherished every moment spent with her.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Hughes officiating. Following services, Becky’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rebecca “Becky” Sara Allen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.