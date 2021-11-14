Advertisement

Ritchie County volleyball falls after strong start in Class A State Title game

Rebels come home state runner-ups after 3-1 loss to Williamstown
Ritchie Co. named Class A State Runner-Ups
Ritchie Co. named Class A State Runner-Ups(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County volleyball team started out with a bang this morning in Charleston, winning their first set against Williamstown 25-19.

From there, the Yellowjackets took control, coming out victorious each of the following three sets: 27-25, 25-13 and 26-24.

