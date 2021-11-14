Stabbing in Stonewood sends one person to the hospital; suspect still not in custody

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a stabbing on Hazelwood Ave. in Stonewood around 10:40 Sunday morning. One person was stabbed multiple times and was airlifted to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to Sheriff Robert Matheny of Harrison County. Matheny said the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect fled the scene, and an immediate search took place, however after hours of searching, they did not find the suspect.

The search has ended, but Matheny said the suspect is not a threat to the public, as they believe it was an isolated incident. Officers have identified the suspect and will soon put out a warrant. The Harrison County Sheriff Department is assisting the Stonewood Police Department in the investigation.

