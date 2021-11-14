WVU basketball and baseball star Ronnie Retton passes away at age 84
Retton was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2010
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball and baseball star Ronnie Retton, father of Mary Lou Retton passed away Friday at age 84.
The 2010 WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee was a co-caption for the 1959 WVU basketball team that reached the National Championship game.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.