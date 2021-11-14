WVU football unable to pull ahead over Kansas State
Mountaineers fall 34-17
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan (WDTV) - WVU started from behind against Kansas State, trailing 14-nothing in the first quarter.
The gold and blue finally got something on the board in the second quarter, heading into half down 17-7.
Back to back touchdowns from Reese Smith and Winston Wright Junior closed the gap to a one score game, 24-17, but the Mountaineers ultimately could not hold it.
Kansas State won over the Mountaineers 34-17, their first victory against WVU in five years.
West Virginia will be back home next Saturday to take on Texas at 12 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.