WVU football unable to pull ahead over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan (WDTV) - WVU started from behind against Kansas State, trailing 14-nothing in the first quarter.

The gold and blue finally got something on the board in the second quarter, heading into half down 17-7.

Back to back touchdowns from Reese Smith and Winston Wright Junior closed the gap to a one score game, 24-17, but the Mountaineers ultimately could not hold it.

Kansas State won over the Mountaineers 34-17, their first victory against WVU in five years.

West Virginia will be back home next Saturday to take on Texas at 12 p.m.

