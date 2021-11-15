Advertisement

Bridgeport PD needs help identifying man that left scene of accident

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man they say left the scene of an accident.
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying man
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying man(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man they say left the scene of an accident.

The man allegedly left the scene of an accident at Target at Meadowbrook Mall.

Officers say the accident took place on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Floyd at 304-848-6123 or sfloyd@bridgeportwv.com.

