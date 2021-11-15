Advertisement

Corridor H closed starting Monday

Starting Monday, Corridor H will be closed between Kerens and Elkins for construction.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Starting Monday, Corridor H will be closed between Kerens and Elkins.

The closure allows for reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system in Randolph County.

The pair of bridges carries Corridor G across Harpertown Road.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to all traffic during the duration of construction.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.

During construction, traffic will detour onto US 219/86 (Old US 219).

Eastbound traffic will be directed off the Elkins Ramp Exit onto US 33/250 and then onto Old US 219. Westbound traffic will be directed onto Old US 219 at the Kerens exit.

