Gov. Justice announces deadline for Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the deadline for West Virginians to apply to receive a $150 school voucher through the Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program is Dec. 15, 2021.

”If you’re a part of a grandfamily, you need to apply,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s a great program. It’s a $150 school voucher for our kids that really need it. We’re saving our wisdom and saving our future.”

The Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program offers a $150 voucher for school supplies to all vaccinated grandfamilies in West Virginia, families where grandparents are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.

To qualify, all vaccine-eligible members of the grandfamily, including grandparents and grandchildren ages 5 and older, must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The family must also be enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program.

You can enroll in the program by clicking here.

