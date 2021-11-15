Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 15, 2021

Snow this morning, cool temperatures this afternoon, rising temperatures up until the end of this week!
Expected Highs for today, November 15, 2021.
Expected Highs for today, November 15, 2021.(WDTV)
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Between Sunday evening and this morning, we had dreary conditions, as a low-pressure system brought rain to the lowlands and snow to the mountains. As of this morning, expect snow showers in NCWV, particularly in the mountains, up until 10 AM. Some mountainous areas in eastern NCWV will see up to 5 inches of snow by the time the system leaves, with gusty winds close to 45 mph up until that time as well. So the National Weather Services in Charleston and Pittsburgh have portions of the mountain counties under a Winter Weather Advisory. If you’re traveling this morning, take great care on the roads, both due to the amount of snow in the mountains as well as the gusts blowing the snow around. By the afternoon, expect calmer, chilly conditions with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-30s. Tonight, another weak disturbance brings a few more snow showers into NCWV, but we won’t see much snow (<1 inch). Still, that could result in slick spots on some roads again, so take it slow on the roads if need be. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect chilly night, with light snow. By tomorrow afternoon, the system is gone, and we’re left with mostly clear skies and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. So conditions will improve by Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 60s. After Wednesday, a cold front pushes in on Thursday afternoon, up until the end of the workweek, bringing plenty of rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will then plunge into the low-40s as the cold front pushes into the region, with temperatures only barely rising over the weekend. In short, after a snowy, breezy morning, temperatures will reach warmer levels up until the end of the workweek.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with a few snow showers this morning. They’ll be gone by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, which means our temperatures, which will be in the upper-30s, will feel much cooler. Overall, expect a very chilly afternoon, with plenty of clouds. High: 40.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with a few snow showers pushing into NCWV (although we won’t see much, about <1″ at most). Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the low-30s. In short, expect another chilly night. Low: 33.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and sunshine by the afternoon hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, much warmer than today. Overall, expect a calm, cool afternoon. High: 53.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with some sunshine at times. Winds will be breezy, and temperatures will be well above-average for this time of year, in the mid-to-upper-60s. Overall, expect a calm, warm afternoon. High: 67.

