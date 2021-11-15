Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is going to look and feel like winter, with temperatures getting below freezing across most of the region, and snow showers persisting overnight, especially in the higher elevations. If snow and freezing temperatures weren’t enough, we’ll have gusty winds as well, with lowland gusts up to 25mph and mountainous gusts possibly reaching as high as 40mph. Because of these conditions, the National Weather Service has released Winter Weather Advisories for eastern Tucker County, southeastern Randolph County, and northwestern Pocahontas County. These areas could be seeing snowfall totals of 3-5 inches through late Monday morning. For the lower elevations, snow will accumulate to only about half an inch, if at all. Despite accumulations, roads will be slick regardless, plus blowing snow will decrease visibility, so drive with extra caution tonight and tomorrow morning. As the precipitation exits the area Monday afternoon, the winds will become calmer, but higher elevations could continue to see gusts up to 25mph through Monday night. Once we get to Tuesday, we’ll get a break from precipitation and enjoy a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week, with temperatures in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. Lows Thursday morning will be in the low to mid-50s, but the high temperature won’t get much higher than that, as a cold front will push through and bring us some rain showers. Friday’s high temperatures fall to the low 40s, but sky conditions will be back to partly cloudy.

Tonight: Snow showers and windy. Low: 30

Monday: AM snow showers, then cloudy. High: 42

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 54

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 68

