Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! How did everyone fare with the wintry weather last night? Not the most pleasant of evenings with rain, sleet and snow reported all around our area. As well as winds that were gusting up into the 30 mph range. Some communities in the mountain areas reported snowfall totals of over 3″, with Davis checking in at 3.1″. Elkins, which was just outside of a Winter Weather Advisory area, only reported a trace. Today was a bit of a gloom one with clouds ad breezy conditions, and temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 30′s. But tonight, we’ll see another round of wintry weather sweeping through parts of our community. Any time after 7 pm, the higher area could pick up another 1-2″ of snow through tomorrow morning. Don’t expect that to last on the ground very long because through the day we will be opening up the skies to sunnier conditions and warming up as well into the upper 40′s in the mountains, and lower 50′s in the lowlands. And if you like that shot of milder air, then you’ll like Wednesday’s partly cloudy conditions with temperatures pushing into the upper 60′s. Now the reason that the temperatures are heading up that high is because there will be a storm system to the west, and like with other systems like that, there tends to be a warming up before the front arrives, then a nice cooldown. The front will arrive on Thursday and that will be our next chance of precipitation, first starting out as rain and then turning to snow in the mountains. If all of this weather was too much to keep track of, the good news is that it looks like we’ll have a quieter and milder weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries possible in the lowlands and 1-2″ of snow accumulation in the mountains: Low 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy AM becoming sunnier toward the later afternoon: High 52

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer: High 68

Thursday: Rainy: High 59

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.