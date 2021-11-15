Laura F. (Henderson) Hicks, age 89 of the Haymond Community in Grafton, WV passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Taylor Health Care Center. She was born March 7, 1932 in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late William Andrew Clay Henderson and Amy Virginia (Allender) Henderson. She is survived by one son Matthew E. Hicks and one daughter Marsha L. Malone (Robert W.) both of Grafton; one granddaughter, Jessica M. Malone; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence “Pete” Hicks, two sisters, Lucille Beavers and Eleanor Brake and one brother William H. Henderson. Laura graduated from Grafton High School in 1950. Before her marriage to Pete in 1958, she worked as a telephone operator in Grafton, WV for eight years. She worked at Loar’s Jewelry store in Grafton for six years until its closing in 1984. She also worked as a Mountaineer Temp at WVU for 19 years distributing PRT/ID cards to university students at the start of the Fall and Spring semesters. Laura enjoyed reading, quilting, antiques and collectibles, planting flowers, raising vegetable gardens, canning, making pies, baking bread and taking daily walks on family property, Happy Acres. She entered exhibits from her hobbies at the Taylor County Fair and would sometimes win the grand prize for most ribbons awarded. She particularly enjoyed making quilts with her sister, Eleanor, utilizing the same quilt frame used by their mother. The sisters donated these quilts for auction at the Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Quilt Auction fundraiser. Laura was dedicated to her faith and was a lifetime member of the Haymond United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, November 16th from 4:00-8:00p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Lynn Cartwright officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Haymond United Methodist Church c/o Carolyn Hamilton 644 White Day Rd., Grafton, WV 26354. The family requests masks to be worn due to covid. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hicks family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

