Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local ice cream staple closed its doors after nearly 24 years on Sunday.

Brake’s Dairy King in Buckhannon sold its final scoop of ice cream on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Dairy King owners say they were not receiving enough job applications to keep the business afloat.

Through it all, though, they say business was always great.

