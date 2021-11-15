Advertisement

Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years

A local ice cream staple closed its doors after nearly 24 years on Sunday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local ice cream staple closed its doors after nearly 24 years on Sunday.

Brake’s Dairy King in Buckhannon sold its final scoop of ice cream on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Dairy King owners say they were not receiving enough job applications to keep the business afloat.

Through it all, though, they say business was always great.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing in Stonewood sends one person to the hospital; suspect still not in custody
NWS releases Winter Weather Advisories for parts of NCWV
NWS releases Winter Weather Advisories for parts of NCWV
A Randolph County deputy and his K-9 were injured after their cruiser was hit by another drive,...
Randolph County deputy, K-9 injured in crash
Couple loses home to fire, but faith pushes them forward.
Faith pushes a Jane Lew couple to move forward after their devastating house fire
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

WVU football
WVU at Kansas football game to be televised on FS1
UPDATE: Suspects identified, Campus Warning issued after arson reported at WVU
UPDATE: Suspects identified, Campus Warning issued after arson reported at WVU
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Photo credit: WDTV
Corridor H closed starting Monday