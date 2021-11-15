Advertisement

Senators Machin and Capito join Pres. Biden, bipartisan senators to sign infrastructure bill into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito joined President Biden and a group of bipartisan senators at the White House for the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will bring around $6 billion to West Virginia for infrastructure investments over the next five years.

“Today, I was honored to join President Biden and my bipartisan, bicameral colleagues at the White House for the signing of this once-in-a-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia will receive around $6 billion to invest in our most urgent infrastructure needs while creating good-paying jobs and growing our economy. Every single West Virginian will benefit from this bill. I have always said that the best politics is good government, and I’m incredibly proud of the monumental bipartisan efforts to deliver this major investment in the needs of America.”

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act reflects our commitment to keeping Americans safe, improving our global competitiveness, and growing our economy,” said Senator Capito. “As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, I’m especially proud my committee’s surface transportation reauthorization bill and water and wastewater infrastructure bill are the foundation of this package. I was proud to witness the signing into law of this important piece of legislation—which marks the culmination of a process that began months ago during my negotiations with President Biden.”

A breakdown of what West Virginia receives from the infrastructure bill is as follows:

  • $303.5 billion to repair our roads and highways
  • Around $500 million for bridges
  • Nearly $200 million for Corridor H
  • Around $40 million for West Virginia airports
  • Over $300 million for public transportation
  • Around $600 million to expand broadband access
  • Over $475 million for water and wastewater upgrades
  • Around $100-$200 million to cap orphaned oil and gas wells
  • At least $700 million for abandoned mine land reclamation
    • 13 year extension for the abandoned mine lands reclamation fee
  • Additional funding to reinvigorate coal communities, including a new program to build clean energy on current and former mine lands and grants for manufacturers to build or retrofit facilities to produce or recycle energy products in communities that have seen coal mines or plants close.

