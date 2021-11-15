Advertisement

Stonewood man arrested on arson charges

A Harrison County man has been arrested on arson charges.
Neal Floyd, Jr.
Neal Floyd, Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been arrested on arson charges.

Neal Floyd Jr., 52, of Stonewood, was arrested on arson charges related to setting an outbuilding on fire in September, according to a criminal complaint.

The outbuilding was allegedly on the property Floyd’s ex-girlfriend was living on.

Officers on the scene say they found a black bag containing two lighter fluid containers under a disabled car near the scene.

Officers say they sent the evidence to the West Virginia Police Forensic Laboratory for Latent Print and Processing Analysis.

The criminal complaint reports a fingerprint belonging to Floyd was identified on one of the containers.

Floyd allegedly became violent days before the incident when he and his girlfriend ended their long-term relationship.

