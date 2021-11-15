Winter Weather Awareness Week begins in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, November 15-19, marks Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia, as proclaimed by Gov. Justice, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, and the National Weather Service.

The week focuses on informing West Virginians about the dangers that come with winter weather.

Justice recognizes in his proclamation that the risk to both life and property during winter weather can be greatly reduced if citizens take appropriate preparedness measures before, during and after winter weather events.

“Winter Weather Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to understand the importance of preparing for the threats we face each year,” said Justice. “I encourage everyone to take time now to prepare their homes, businesses, and communities for winter weather of all types.”

The director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, GE McCabe, noted that West Virginians should “take time during Winter Awareness Week to stock your emergency kits, have your vehicles serviced and check your furnace, fireplace, or chimney to make sure you’re ready for winter.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation urges you to “know before you go” by checking traffic and road closure information at wv511.org before heading out the door.

“It is not unusual for conditions to vary from no snow and clear driving in the valleys to piles of snow and treacherous travel conditions in the mountains,” said Tony Edwards, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “Travelers should make sure to check the forecast and road conditions all along their route, not just at their destination.”

Winter Weather Awareness Week is a perfect time for families, communities, schools, and businesses to review their plans and to build or resupply their emergency kits. To help that effort, EMD and the NWS offices that serve West Virginia will share winter weather preparedness information throughout the week via the web, Facebook, and Twitter.

Partner organizations and the media are also encouraged to participate. The NWS has made various winter weather preparedness articles, infographics, and social media plans available for use on the West Virginia Winter Awareness webpage.

Additional preparedness information for Winter Weather Awareness Week can be found on the EMD website.

